WAWAKA — Blue Fox Farms is hosting a native plant walk Saturday at 10 a.m. at the farm, 5644 W. C.R. 650N.
Owner Donna Schwartz will guide the walk, the first spring hike for the farm, to showcase the various native plants. The walk is about 1 mile on trails that are clear of brush. Schwartz advises visitors to wear comfortable shoes.
Visitors should enter Blue Fox Farms’ long driveway from West C.R. 650N, also known as West Diamond Lake Road. Signs will be posted for the hike.
Do not attempt to reach Blue Fox Farms from C.R. 525, as that leads to a neighbor’s driveway.
Blue Fox Farms also sells “Don’t Touch Me” Outdoor Body Spray, a high quality natural insect repellent made by Annie Oakley Perfumery and Studio in Ligonier. The perfumery will be open noon to 2 p.m. after the native plant walk for visitors. Samples of herbs and culinary foods with herbs will be served.
Blue Fox Farms is a wholesale native plant nursery that ships bare-root plants to retail nurseries and landscape companies.
