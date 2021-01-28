ELKHART — Sheriff Jeff Siegel announced Wednesday that the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. There will be approximately 40 scholarships of $750 awarded to qualifying students throughout the state.
The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of receiving, investing, and dispensing of funds to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing an education and career in the law enforcement field.
To qualify for one of these scholarships, the applicant must be an Indiana resident, be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enrolled as a full-time student (12 hours).
Applications needed to apply for the scholarships are available from high school counselors or at the Elkhart County Sheriffs’ Office Law Enforcement Center, 26861 CR 26, Building A, Elkhart.
The scholarship application can also be downloaded from the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association website: www.indianasheriffs.org . Applications must be completed and received by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association on or before April 1.
