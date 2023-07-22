ELKHART — Crossroads United Way, serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble Counties, is pleased to share that its Strategic Investment Committee has approved $645,700 of new grants to nonprofit programs throughout the tri-county area. This includes 35 programs in Elkhart County, three programs in LaGrange County, six programs in Noble County and eight programs that serve two or more of Crossroads counties.
The grants have been awarded to nonprofit partners whose programs focus on United Way’s three priorities; Health, Education and Financial Stability for every member of each county served.
Crossroads United Way supports programs that are working to create change for ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households, to move them from surviving to thriving. The ALICE population includes approximately 43% of the population in Crossroads’ service territory.
KIDS United (Education) grants totaling $203,750.
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, Northeastern Indiana CASA, Cole Center YMCA, Life and Family Services, The Crew Youth Center, Walnut Hill Early Childhood Center, Boys & Girls Club, ETHOS, Regality, CAPS, 4BBoxing Club, Elkhart Community Schools, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Elkhart Education Foundation, Boy Scouts, LaSalle Council, CARE University, Five Star Life, Michiana Public Broadcasting, Friends of Goshen Public Library, and Youth for Christ.
Financial Stability grants totaling $174,200.
LaGrange County Council on Aging, Cancer Services of Northeastern IN, Inspiration Ministries, Catholic Charities, The Arc Noble County Foundation, LaCasa of Goshen, Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, Ryan’s Place, Council on Aging, Stable Grounds, SPA Women’s Ministry Homes, Cultivate Culinary, and Project SCOPE.
Basic Needs/Emergency Assistance grants totaling $267,750.
The Salvation Army Elkhart, Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, St. Martin’s Healthcare, Community Health Clinic, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army Goshen, YWCA North Central Indiana, Church Community Services, Center for Healing and Hope, Lexington House of Elkhart, Elkhart County Clubhouse, Hearts United for Bristol and Harold McMillen Center for Health Education.
Grants are reviewed and final decisions are made by a group of talented and committed community members from each county, called Strategic Investment Volunteers. Anyone interested in learning more about United Way’s grant process, or have interest in serving as a strategic investment volunteer, may go to this website to learn more: crossroadsuw.org.
For more information, contact community impact senior director Julie Poertner of Crossroads United Way at poertnerj@crossroadsuw.org or call 574-295-1650.
