KENDALLVILLE — Two churches, Bridgeway Evangelical and Pine Hills Kendallville, will come together Sunday for the fifth annual Engage Sunday, a community service and worship event. The event has grown to include members from 12 churches and a few community organizations.
More than 500 people will gather to do service projects from 10 a.m.-noon before gathering at Northside Elementary School for lunch and community worship service from noon-2 p.m.
Service projects include painting at the Community Learning Center, yard work and landscaping for homebound adults and families with Noble County Council on Aging, picking up trash and clearing brush with the Kendallville Parks Department, and providing morning worship services for Sacred Heart, Chandler House, Orchard Pointe, Lutheran Life villages, and Kendallville Manor senior residential facilities. Other projects are cleanup at the Noble County Fairgrounds, Kendallville Public Library and a painting and playground project at Grant Park in Rome City.
