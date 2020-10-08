ALBION — The Noble County Gas & Steam Club had its annual tractor drive Sept. 19. Club members left from Albion and drove their vintage tractors to Wolf Lake, where they enjoyed a picnic lunch and then returned to Albion.
Club members participating in the drive and their tractors are:
• Fred Green of Cromwell, 1954 Allis Chalmers;
• Roger Longyear of Kendallville, 1972 John Deere 4320;
• Ryan Longyear of Kendallville, 1954 Farmall Super H;
• Don Howe of Wolcottville, 1957 Case 400;
• Bill and Brenda Lovett of Kendallville, 1954 John Deere 70;
• Randy Ackerman of Kendallville, 1943 Farmall H;
• Hal Barker and Vince Helpkamp of Kendallville, 1946 Farmall H;
• John Reidenbach of Wawaka, 1952 Cockshutt 30;
• Phil Reidenbach of Kimmell, 1955 Cockshutt 30;
• P.J. Reidenbach of Cromwell, 1070 Oliver 1855;
• David Dressler of Kendallville, 1952 John Deere A;
• Marty Fought of Topeka, 1958 John Deere 720;
• Larry Sower of Kendallville, 1951 Ford 8N, Funk conversion, 6 cylinder;
• Penny DePew of Albion, 1953 Farmall Super H;
• Maury Ordway of Auburn, 1961 John Deere 4010;
• Max and Linda Trubey of Bryan, Ohio, 1951 Massey Ferguson 44;
• Bob and Teresa Young of Butler, 1952 Farmall Super M;
• DeWayne Steinbarger of Churubusco, 1952 John Deere B;
• Larry Palmer of Albion, 1948 Ford Ferguson;
• Brandon Percey of Albion, 1951 Co-op E3; and
• Dan Lewis of Leesburg, 1961 Oliver 660.
