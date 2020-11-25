KENDALLVILLE – The Kendallville Public Library has announced that its Evergreen Indiana software will be updated over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, causing some disruptions in service.
The upgrade will take place beginning at 10 p.m. today, and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 29. During this time, access to library services will be limited.
The library buildings will close at 4 p.m. today and will remain closed through Thanksgiving Day. However, this upgrade will cause disruptions with online services, like accessing your account, placing holds, using OverDrive and Hoopla, and searching the library’s catalog.
While the library is open on Friday and Saturday during the upgrade, some services will be limited. There will be a check-out limit of five items per card, and staff members will not be able to access the catalog to help search for items, place holds, issue new cards, and more.
Patrons will not be able to use their library card to use the library’s public computers, but can stop at the Customer Service Desk to request a guest pass.
Library staff offer some suggestions for weathering this disruption in service:
• Stop in to stock up on items prior to 4 p.m. today, or take advantage of Curbside Pickup or Doorstep Delivery if you don’t feel safe coming inside the library.
• Download items from OverDrive or Hoopla prior to the service shutdown on Wednesday. Patrons will still be able to access all the items they have downloaded, but it’s likely they won’t be able to check out new items while the service is disrupted.
It’s a great time to check out INSPIRE. The INSPIRE database through the Kendallville Public Library’s website at www.kendallvillelibrary.org has thousands of titles available anytime. Use the A-Z Database list to find the K-8 eBook Collection, the High School eBook Collection, the Public Library eBook Collection and the EBSCO eBook Collection.
