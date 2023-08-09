SOUTH BEND — A series of trades training workshops presented by Indiana Landmarks, South Bend Tradeworks and the South Bend Historic Preservation Commission is aimed at equipping historic homeowners with do-it-yourself knowledge and contractors with in-demand skills.
The workshops offers expert instruction to equip historic homeowners with DIY knowledge and contractors with in-demand skills to offer clients. Topics cover common old-house repairs, restoration, and maintenance tasks, including carpentry, masonry, and repairing plaster. Workshops last about 1.5 to 2 hours.
Call (317) 639-4534 or go to indianalandmarks.org/event for ticket information.
Here is the workshop schedule:
Masonry Repair: Wednesday, Sept. 6, noon or 6 p.m., St. Joe County Public Library, South Bend.
Masonry is a durable material that, when regularly maintained, can last for years, while improper repair can cause irreversible damage. In this workshop, learn about different types of bricks, concrete blocks, and the mortars that hold them all together. The workshop will cover proper tuck-pointing and repair and maintenance techniques to avoid, along with signs of a masonry problem.
Plaster Repair: Wednesday, Oct 4, noon or 6 p.m., St. Joe County Public Library, South Bend.
Plaster is a hard, durable surface that, with proper repair, can provide decades of service. Learn about how plaster walls were originally created, best practices for their repair, when to consider wholesale replacement, and the challenges that come from substituting drywall.
Wood Window Basics: Wednesday, Oct 18, noon or 6 p.m., St. Joe County Public Library, South Bend.
Study the basics of historic wood window construction, operation, typical problems, and repairs. See tools used for restoring wood windows, along with models of windows in before, during and after stages of restoration.
Rehab Safely: Wednesday, Nov 1, noon or 6 p.m., St. Joe County Public Library, South Bend.
Learn basic lead paint safe work practices and how to identify mold, asbestos, and other potentially hazardous materials in a historic building. Learn when, how, and where to get testing of suspect materials along with tips for when a homeowner might consider hiring an expert. This workshop provides a basic overview of the topic for historic building owners and professionals that might be interested in seeking certification on remediating hazardous materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.