ALBION — Albion Community Theatre-A.C.T.’s board of directors has announced auditions for Tony Powell’s “Piper and Prejudice.” Auditions are Sunday, Feb. 6, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 7, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Albion branch of the Noble County Public Library. Be prepared to read sides and bring a list of all schedule conflicts for February and early March.
There will be no monologues, singing or dancing at these auditions.
Rehearsals will be in February and March on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays, either 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tech week is March 6, 7, 9 and 10.
Performances will be March 11-13 in downtown, Albion, with a location to be determined.
Check the organization’s Facebook page at Albion Community Theatre-ACT for information and updates.
