These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Nolan Jace, a boy, was born Dec. 26 to Joel and Doris (Weaver) Miller, Shipshewana.
Maria Faith, a girl, was born Dec. 24 to Kevin and Norma (Cain) Miller, Sturgis, Mich.
Grace May, a girl, was born Dec. 24 to Adam and Rachel (Ward) Weyerman, Middlebury.
Alyssa Faith, a girl, was born Dec. 24 to Myron and Julia (Weaver) Lambright, Bristol.
Kyle Eugene, a boy, was born Dec. 23 to Elmer and Loretta (Kauffman) Whetstone.
Lila Suzanne, a girl, was born Dec. 22, to Amy (Mast) and Ray Yoder Jr., Topeka.
Mikayla Jenae, a girl, was born Dec. 22, to Mervin and Katie (Miller) Byler, Millersburg.
Jayden Eugene, a boy, was born Dec. 20 to Eugene and Irma (Yoder) Yoder, Goshen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.