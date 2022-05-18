These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Lyndon Jon, a boy, was born May 10 to James and LorAnna (Bontrager) Yoder, Wolcottville.
Matthias James, a boy, was born May 10 to Jonathan and Esther (Bontrager) Shetler, LaGrange.
Megan Kristina, a girl, was born May 8 to Joseph and Dena (Detweiler) Bontrager, Topeka.
Kari Jo, a girl, was born May 8 to Ernest and Kaylene (Riehl) Yoder, Topeka.
Sadie Grace, a girl, was born May 6 to Johnathan and Mary (Bontrager) Schwartz, Leesburg.
Jill Merritt, a girl, was born May 6 to Amzie and Janie (Kauffman) Lehman, Shipshewana.
Marla Rose, a girl, was born May 6 to Lamar and Linda (Bontrager) Weaver, LaGrange.
Jeremy Lynn, a boy, was born May 2 to Orla and JoAnn (Hostetler) Bontrager, Goshen.
Isaac Karl, a boy, was born May 2 to Kevin and Norma (Cain) Miller, Sturgis, Michigan.
Joshua Luke, a boy, was born May 2 to Myron and Regina (Schlabach) Miller, Ligonier.
Japheth Howard, a boy, was born May 1 to Seth and Mabel (Troyer) Miller, Goshen.
Andreya Joli, a girl, was born May 1 to Steven and Kara (Miller) Fry, Topeka.
Sadie Grace, a girl, was born April 30 to Christy and Martha (Miller) Raber, Topeka.
Maizy Lynn, a girl, was born April 26 to Logan and Jennifer (Hostettler) Pearson, Three Rivers, Michigan.
Zach Evan, a boy, was born April 25 to Gerald and Iva (Yoder) Bontrager, Goshen.
Eleanor Lynn, a girl, was born April 24 to Noah and Jenarae Charters, Topeka.
Joel David, a boy, was born April 23 to Joe and Elaine (Stutzman) Zehr, Goshen.
Brooklyn Jo, a girl, was born April 23 to Brian and Michelle (Helmuth) Miller, Shipshewana.
Colson Henry, a boy, was born April 20 to Leonard and Melanie (Yoder) Miler, Shipshewana.
Kaya Ellen, a girl, was born April 20 to Eugene and Rebecca (Eash) Nisley, Millersburg.
Martin Lee, a boy, was born April 19 to Ervin and Christina (Lehman) Miller, LaGrange.
