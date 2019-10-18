Have you ever heard someone say that a person has an attitude or heart problem?
No one is referring to an actual heart problem. We are not talking about heart disease or in a sense, are we? Our hearts and minds steer the ships of our lives. The heart longs from something, and the brain helps to determine if it is right for us or not. If our heart loves something, our mind works on the way to have it. If our heart does not care for something, our brains work to cast it out of our presence to protect us if possible.
Proverbs 4:23 Watch over your heart with all diligence, for from it flow the springs of life.
How do we watch over our hearts? Might I also throw in our minds?
The Gospel of Matthew tells us, “where your treasure is there your heart will also be.” ( Matthew 6:21)
Jesus also warned of a hardened heart. One’s heart becomes hardened with the disease. Much like literal heart disease where hardening causes dire consequences, so will our choices that result in a hardened heart.
When we choose sin above all things, we have hardened our hearts. I am preaching this week on the Good Samaritan. Wonder if those that walked by had set their hearts to what was around them? They saw things that told them, taught them that someone was not worth crossing the street to help.
I think of the Prodigal Son that had his heart set on his inheritance. Before his father was even passed, he desired the hardening of enjoying the present, caused him to squander his heritage.
David had hardened his heart to the truth when he relentlessly pursued Bathsheba. Uriah paid a great cost for that hardening. Joseph’s brothers had a hardened heart towards him when they threw him in a pit. Cain had a hardened heart when he killed his brother over jealousy.
What is the antidote to a hardened heart?
Matthew 22: 37-40, “Jesus declared, “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
When we love the Lord, we soften our hearts to what the Lord desires. We care about the orphan, the widow, the broken, the lost, and more. We cross the street so that we can help those that need our help. We love the neighbor in our zip code, we love the neighbor we may never see, and we love!
Look for ways to feed your heart with God’s word through music, his word, and fellowship with other believers. Allow the Lord to steer the ship on a course of living for Him.
A powerful praise song by Matthew West tells us to Do Something. Remember this as you seek to love this week:
If not us, then who
If not me and you
Right now, it’s time for us to do something, yes it is, come on
If not now, then when
Will we see an end
To all this pain
Oh oh, it’s not enough to do nothing
It’s time for us to do something
Do something in love this week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.