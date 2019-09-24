Carson Bull of Huntertown has begun studies this semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of the largest freshmen class in the university’s history. Belmont welcomed 8,481 students to campus this fall.
This year’s incoming freshman class hails from 45 states and represents nine foreign countries, with 77 percent of the class originating from outside of Tennessee. Belmont’s student body currently consists of 6,863 undergraduate students and 1,618 students pursuing graduate programs and professional paths.
