According to population data from the U.S. Census Bureau (and a bit of complicated math), only about 205,000 Americans have a Feb. 29 birthday, also known as Leap Day.
About as many Americans — 200,000 — have a rare disease.
The rare diseases community uses this time of year to raise global awareness about these uncommon conditions and their impact on patients’ and families’ lives. People who have or love someone with a rare condition should know what resources are available to them and where they can get help.
Imagine the relatively straightforward process leading to the diagnosis of a common food allergy. You might visit your primary care provider when you notice a rash or hives after eating a certain type of food, like peanuts. Your doctor refers you to an allergist who pinpoints your exact issue: a peanut allergy. There was little search necessary for your diagnosis and treatment plan.
This simple chain of events rarely occurs when it comes to rare diseases. Symptoms don’t always tell the whole story, and even after extensive tests and analyses, many seasoned primary care providers and subspecialists don’t have the expertise to correctly identify or treat these conditions. They’re rare, so you can imagine the limited amount of scientific knowledge available. Waiting can be a long, tiring, scary and expensive road for patients just searching for answers and relief.
In my field of practice with the Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center (IHTC), we see patients from all over Indiana — including Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties — and from across the globe living with rare (and sometimes ultra-rare) bleeding and blood conditions. Hemophilia, PAI-1, Plasminogen Deficiency, Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT), G6PD, and Thalassemia are examples of rare disorders treated at our Indianapolis location — and we bring that same care, including research opportunities, right here to northern Indiana. IHTC conducts outreach clinics in Fort Wayne, Topeka and Mishawaka to give local patients the same uncompromised quality of care — without the need for extensive travel to Indianapolis.
IHTC has more than 70 active research studies and trials underway, all relying on patient participation. Enrollment in a research study or clinical trial might give you access to groundbreaking therapies that would have otherwise been unavailable, and you can have a direct impact on advances in treatment for conditions rarely seen in the medical world.
Maybe it’s not a rare bleeding or blood disorder you’re up against. Many other rare diseases are supported by advocacy groups and can be found through websites like rarediseasesnetwork.org. The National Institutes of Health is also a valuable resource. Visit rarediseases.info.nih.gov for extensive information on rare diseases, including a directory of advocacy organizations.
Stay tenacious as you search for answers for your or your loved one’s health concerns. Your persistence could significantly change your outcome.
