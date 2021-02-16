“The promise of spring’s arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter!”
— Jen Selinsky
The purpose of these writings is to express the power of words. I am a big fan of the English language. We are all inspired by what other people have said, whether those words were spoken by a famous athlete, world leader, or possibly your grandma. Each week I will choose a quote that speaks to me, and I will write an inspirational article using the quote that I have selected. I hope you enjoy these articles and gain something from my comments.
Every year at this time I have had enough. It is brutally cold outside, my warm thoughts of this year’s white Christmas have become a distant memory, and I am tired of scraping the windows of my car and shoveling my driveway. In years past, I have been able to escape this dismal scene for a few weeks by visiting my daughter in Arizona but, with the coronavirus pandemic, my wife and I have had to endure this year’s long winter months without a break. I cling to this quote, “the promise of spring’s arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter!”
I don’t need 75 degrees and sunny. I know that is months away. Just give me partly cloudy and 40 and I will be content. Give me the chance to go for a walk outside, to see my lawn again and open up my garage! I would be happy to see my neighbors and say, “hi!” To walk through Commons Park or go for a jog! How nice would it be to hear a few birds, to see a few squirrels, to go for a hike in Pokagon State Park, to ride a bike, or to only need one layer of sweats!
Leo Tolstoy wrote, “Spring is the time of plans and projects.” I am excited to organize boxes, to set up the furniture on the screened porch and to prepare the outdoor grill! I need to prep my lawn mower and clean my golf clubs!
I have my own to-do list, my version of spring cleaning! My spring-cleaning list will be different than my wife’s, but I am sure she will share her list with me! Spring is a time for all of us to feel renewed, to have a fresh start! We all need that; we need a pat on the back for making it through another long and cold winter! Dandelions need to be the national flower of spring! Most people treat their lawn to get rid of them, but the fact that they have returned makes me feel good!
As the comedian Robin Williams wrote, “Spring is nature’s way of saying, Let’s Party!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.