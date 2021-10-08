KENDALLVILLE — Local artist Dave Button’s intricately detailed pencil drawings are featured in a month-long exhibit in the Kendallville Public Library’s art gallery in the lower level. The exhibit will remain on view through Friday, Oct. 29, during the library’s business hours.
Button’s subjects include many landmarks and natural areas in Kendallville. Button pursued art early in his adult life, earning an art degree from Indiana University. He taught art in East Noble schools for two years, then worked in drafting at a local foundry. He eventually sold and appraised real estate, so he put his drawing pencils aside for three decades.
According to a Dec. 7, 2015, story in the News Sun, Button finished his real estate career and picked up those pencils again. His first subject was a broken windmill next to a brick cistern on U.S. 6 west of Kendallville. That drawing is included in the current exhibit.
Other drawings are of The Strand Theater, McCray Mansion, Iddings Building on Main Street, Mid-America Windmill Museum, and the former post office on Mitchell Street.
Button’s nature renderings include a duck pond, a sailboat anchored in Bixler Lake, and a fisherman on the lake’s north channel.
