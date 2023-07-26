KENDALLVILLE — The 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application will be available Thursday, July 27, in Noble County through the Community Foundation of Noble County. In July 27, visit cfnoble.org and click on the “Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship” tab from the “Scholarships” drop-down menu to begin the application process.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program will provide 147 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in Noble County. LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year.
The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
The program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and locally in Noble County through the Community Foundation of Noble County, is open to all Indiana residents who:
• graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2024 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2024;
• intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana; and
• meet the criteria specific to their local community foundation. Visit CFNoble.org and complete information regarding the Noble County’s application criteria.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship criteria
To apply, students must be a high school senior residing in Noble County. Applicants will be required to complete three essays, submit two references, and must have a high school grade-point average of at least a 3.80 on a 4.00 scale at time of application. Applicants may not round up their grade-point average.
Additionally, applicants must show evidence of community service, volunteerism, extracurricular activities, any work experience, and leadership roles.
Students can learn more about the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Noble County and apply for this scholarship by visiting CFNoble.org. Applications must be completed and submitted by Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at 11 p.m. to be considered.
Ten students will be invited to an interview on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at a location to be determined. One finalist will be nominated by the Community Foundation of Noble County and the finalist’s name will be submitted to ICI for final selection. The scholarship recipient will be notified in December.
Lilly Endowment created LECSP for the 1997-98 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling more than $486 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of LECSP are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Community Foundation of Noble County is pleased to offer LECSP for its 27th year in Noble County.
“We are excited to be a part of this opportunity provided by Lilly Endowment Inc.” said Jennifer Norris, director of communications and scholarships for the Community Foundation of Noble County.
The Community Foundation of Noble County was established in 1991 with the mission of improving the quality of life in Noble County by serving as a catalyst for positive change, enabling donors to carry out charitable intent, and making grants.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company.
Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location.
In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
Since 1997, Independent Colleges of Indiana has administered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program statewide with funding provided by Lilly Endowment Inc.
