KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Noble and Parkview LaGrange Home Health and Hospice are presenting two 10-week bereavement support groups, “Understanding Your Grief,” to provide guidance for patients, caregivers or family members who have experienced a serious illness or loss of a loved one.
The Rev. Ken Weaver, chaplain, and Cathy Petrie, bereavement counselor, will discuss the normal emotional responses to illness and death, and how to cope. Each session will include information and ideas from Alan Wolfelt, Ph.D., author, and founder of the Center for Loss & Life in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The LaGrange County support group will meet on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 14 at First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
The Noble County support group will meet on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 16 at Kendallville Public Library.
Call 800-292-9894 to register or for more information about the support groups. Registration will limit the number of people attending in person, and allow for social distancing. Masks are required. Virtual attendance is also available.
