WOLF LAKE — Ruth Mischler, assistant professor and farm animal expert at Merry Lea Environmental Center, will lead a program on raising goats, milking them and turning the goat milk into cheese on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a,m. to 11 a.m.
Participants will join Mischler on her morning chores and practice milking a goat, then Mischler will lead participants through the cheese making process indoors. Participants will spend time outdoors walking through the Merry Lea Sustainable Farm barn.
This program is for adult audiences and the cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and registration is required. Visit www.goshen.edu/merrylea for registration and information.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is a 1,189-acre nature preserve near Wolf Lake, midway between Fort Wayne and Goshen. The center is known for its ecological diversity, its quality environmental education and its efforts in sustainable building and land restoration. Its diverse landscapes include prairies, woodlands, savannas and wetlands.
