Elijah Hales of Cromwell and Alyssa Koch of Columbia City are among students recently inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at DePauw University in Greencastle.
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, 100% residential, private liberal arts university. Through its College of Liberal Arts and School of Music, DePauw provides highly personalized education in small classes.
Sandra Deacon of Avilla was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Deacon was initiated at St. Catherine University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Deacon is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Karis Bachman of Wolcottville was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Berry College in Rome Georgia. The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Berry College is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest.
