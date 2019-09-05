FORT WAYNE — Inabelle Egolf, a resident at The Village of Pine Valley-Lutheran Life Villages, celebrated her 103rd birthday with family and friends on Aug. 28.
Egolf grew up on a farm in Noble County, just north of Churubusco. An only child, she attended elementary and high school in Churubusco. She graduated from high school at age 16.
Egolf attended International Business College in Fort Wayne and also worked at a Fort Wayne drugstore company.
She met her husband because he worked for her father, and they dated for about one year before getting married. They were married 65 years, raising a son and a daughter.
Egolf worked at General Electric for 25 years while raising her family. Through her work, she met Ronald Reagan when he was the head of the G.E. Theater, before he was elected U.S. president.
Egolf’s granddaughter now lives in the same home where she grew up. Egolfs family includes grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with the arrival of a fifth generation soon.
