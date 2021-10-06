KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center is having a block party Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for community residents to get acquainted with the building, the people in it, and the programs available there.
Building tours are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Food will be served and information will be available about the many classes, programs and activities happening there.
Local authors Anna Pranger and Beth Friskney will discuss their books and how to get published and tips for success at the Ask the Expert: Authors program on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. in the second-floor community room at the CLC. The “Ask the Experts” series will run monthly.
A “Trunk or Treat” Halloween event will celebrate the spooky holiday on Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the CLC. ATA Excellence is a partner with the CLC for this event.
For information or to register, go to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org and click on the News & Events tab.
A beginner quilting class, “Baby Quilts,” is Oct. 21 and 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CLC. The cost is $15, but scholarships are available. Call 347-8125 for pricing and appointment times.
The block party kicks off a variety of programs, activities and classes for October:
Book Club: “Leave the World Behind”
Pick up a copy of the book at the CLC or the Kendallville Public Library, then join the discussion on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at the CLC. “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam focuses on two families thrown together by circumstance, forcing them to spend a long weekend together as things go terribly wrong.
Culinary Arts
Bread & Pastry Cooking Class: Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost: $10.
Steak & Squash Date Night: Oct. 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Make a romantic steak and squash dinner. Cost: $30 per couple.
KPL Presents Meal Prepping Burrito Bowls: Oct. 13, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free.
Apple Crumble & Muffins: Oct. 16, 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. Make healthy apple crumble and muffins with Parkview Noble. Free.
Holiday Jams & Jellies: Oct. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Join Purdue Extension to make jams and jellies for the holiday season.
Technology Classes
Excel Class: Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon. Learn the basics and take a deep dive into Microsoft Excel. Cost: $5
Get to Know Your Smartphone Camera: Two sessions, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Learn to use your smart phone’s camera to its full potential. Cost: $20
Basic Computer Skills: Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Learn the basics on how to use most computers.
Health & Wellness
Pickleball Clinic: Wednesdays, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn to play this popular sport from the master, Al Huth. The clinic introduces the game to new players and teaches basic skills needed to play. Check the CLC website for the weekly schedule of open playing time for pickleball.
Support Groups
Diabetes: Oct. 28, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Specially trained diabetes educators led this group to help patients have healthy eating habits and regular physical activity to manage their diabetes.
Parkinson’s: Oct. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. This group enhances knowledge and understanding of the disease and improves quality of life for people experiencing the effect of Parkinson’s.
Stroke: Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The group focuses on the enriching the lives of people affected by stroke through educational programs presented by guest speakers, social activities and group discussions.
Performing Arts
The Community Learning Center Performing Arts Committee presents Stars & Stripes Showcase: free concert featuring local musicians, Sunday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. in the restored CLC auditorium. Among the local musicians on the program are The Apple Chords, DeKalb County Community Orchestra string quartet, guitarist Matt Rickey, Harold Sollenberger, Josh Ogle and Donna Mansfield, and others are being added.
Gaslight Playhouse Presents “Nunsense”: Performances for this off-Broadway musical comedy are Oct. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m. in the beautifully restored CLC auditorium. Craig Munk directs this hilarious comedy, chosen as Gaslight’s first production in the community theater organization’s permanent home. For tickets: go to gaslightplayhouse.org or call 260-544-3455.
