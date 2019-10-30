ANGOLA — The Association of Professional and Business Women heard from Carolyn Davis, clinical director at the Faith Community Health Clinic, during their October meeting.
Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Cameron Woods.
Davis stressed the need for professional and nonprofessional volunteers at the clinic, located on the lower floor of Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Wayne St., Angola. The clinic staff would also benefit from food donations during clinic days — the first, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
The clinic provides free access to health care to adults in Steuben County who have an annual income below the federal poverty guideline, no health insurance, Veterans Administration benefits and no Medicare or Medicaid.
Student of the month was Brooklyn Shively, an Angola High School student who plans to study environmental engineering after graduation. Shively is a member of the Mayors Youth Council’s environmental group, Youth Action for Sustainability, and a community volunteer.
