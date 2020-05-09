KENDALLVILLE — St. John Lutheran Church and School will have a Nelson's chicken sale on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old ReMax/Results parking lot, 125 E. North St.
Chicken halves will be $7 and Pit-tat-toes will be $4 a cup. Only cash will be accepted.
"This probably is Kendallville's first chicken dinner sale of the season," said Steve Kramer, publicity committee.
"We are hopeful this will be a huge success and we appreciate and thank all who support this fundraising effort."
