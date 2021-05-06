Common Grace banquet

Common Grace Ministries of Noble County celebrated its volunteers with a banquet Friday night hosted by First Christian Church, Kendallville. Executive director Angie Kidd shared a number of heartwarming stories and her gratitude for blessings amidst the challenges. Associate Pastor Michael DiSanto led praise music with guitar. People were physically distanced throughout the gathering, except for when this photo was taken. Information about Common Grace is at commongraceministries.org or call 349-1942.

