Common Grace Ministries of Noble County celebrated its volunteers with a banquet Friday night hosted by First Christian Church, Kendallville. Executive director Angie Kidd shared a number of heartwarming stories and her gratitude for blessings amidst the challenges. Associate Pastor Michael DiSanto led praise music with guitar. People were physically distanced throughout the gathering, except for when this photo was taken. Information about Common Grace is at commongraceministries.org or call 349-1942.
Grace
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed, two children injured in S.R. 3 collision
- Tuesday morning crash closes US 20, Angola woman hurt
- Injured firefighter well on road to recovery one year later
- Weikel charged with attempted murder, other felonies
- Man arrested after foot chase, struggle
- Olivia Warner
- S.R. 3 crash claims another victim
- Captain's Cabin closes its doors
- Fremont man facing more felony charges
- Kendallville chooses local firm to build solar field at higher cost
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Big Brothers Big Sisters starts Conservation Buddies program
- Common Grace celebrates volunteers
- First Presbyterian holding first gallery since 2020 COVID closure
- Spring happenings, predicted and the unexpected
- Prairie Heights High School is one of America's Best
- Principal reflects on West Noble tenure as he moves on to new job
- 'Rumors' comes to WN stage after year-long delay
- Area Activities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.