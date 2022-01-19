LAGRANGE — An American Red Cross Blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St.
Donors must be feeling well and in general good health, at least age 17 and weigh at least 110 pounds. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org; call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767); or use the Red Cross Donor App. Enter the code “mtzion” to make an appointment for the LaGrange church’s blood drive.
Donors vaccinated for COVID-19 are accepted if they were vaccinated with a non-replicating, inactivated, or RNA-based vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer, and are symptom-free and fever-free.
The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade —posing a concerning risk to patient care for trauma, cancer, sickle cell anemia, serious illnesses and blood disorders.
All blood types are needed now, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations. Donors are asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to ensure the American Red Cross can replenish and maintain a sufficient blood supply.
These upcoming blood drives are also scheduled:
Friday, Feb. 4: American Legion Post 24, 210 E. Park Drive, Albion; noon to 5 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21: Kendallville Public Library, 221 S. Park Avenue, Kendallville, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23: Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville; 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2: Helmer United Methodist Church, 7530 S.R. 327, Helmer; noon to 6 p.m.
Friday, March 4: Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier; noon to 6 p.m.
