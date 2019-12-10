First Christian hosting Webb Family
KENDALLVILLE — The Rick Webb Family, a multigenerational gospel vocal group, will be in concert Sunday at 9 a.m. at First Christian Church, 110 W. Waits Road. Call Pastor Mike DiSanto at 347-1729 for more information.
Merriam Chapel choir to present ‘Messiah Heaven’s Glory’
MERRIAM —The Merriam Christian Chapel Choir will present a musical, “Messiah Heaven’s Glory,” on Sunday at 7 p.m. The choir will lead in worship, combining selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” popular Christmas carols and contemporary worship songs.
Libraries announce holiday closings
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch will be closed on the following days for Christmas and the New Year: Tuesday, Dec. 24, Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The libraries will also close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31.
