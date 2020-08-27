Volunteers spent their Saturday on Aug. 22 installing the second of 13 “Beth’s Benches” on the Fishing Line Trail near the Gene Stratton-Porter Sit, Rome City. Volunteers dug a hole to create a firm base for the wooden platform beneath the bench. Volunteers in the group photo are, front row from left, Dr. Terry Gaff, Dr. Tom Jansen and Claudette Lear. In the back row from left are Dennis Nartker, Gary Whonsetler, Dr. Phill Corbin and Scott Allen. Not pictures is John Schneidler, who took the photo.
