MERRILLVILLE — Eighteen organizations will receive grants from NIPSCO to help fund their safety education and training projects throughout Northern Indiana. This year, NIPSCO has granted a total of $63,000.
Over the past four years since this grant program was initiated, a total of 62 projects were funded, totaling $213,000 in grant donations that positively impact safety education and programming within the NIPSCO’s service territory.
This year’s recipients include:
• American Red Cross-Northeast Chapter, Disaster Preparedness & Relief, serving Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley Counties in NIPSCO service area;
• American Red Cross-Northwest Chapter; Disaster Preparedness & Relief, serving Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Starke, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski, Fulton, White, Cass, Carroll, Benton, and Warren Counties in NIPSCO service area;
• District 1 Fire Training Council, Ben’s Blue Bags autism awareness training;
• Dunebrook, Inc., Safe, Smarter Teens Safety Education;
• Elkhart County Safe Kids, child passenger safety consultation program;
• Griffith Police Department, Too Good for Drugs graduation;
• Hammond Fire Department; 2021 Fire Safety Community Outreach Program;
• Hobart Fire Department, fire safety education;
• Huntington Township Fire Department, natural gas safety preparedness;
• LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, unmanned aerial systems program;
• MSD of Boone Twp. School Corporation, CPR/Stop the Bleed training program;
• Pines Fire Department, safety monitoring program;
• Porter Volunteer Firefighters Inc., lifesaving AEDs (automatic electronic defibrillators)
• Purdue University Northwest, PNW CERT Program;
• Rensselaer Fire Department, emergency training center materials;
• Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department, firefighter safety preparedness;
• Tri-Town Safety Village, Keeping the Children Safe program; and
• Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department, fire safety awareness.
“At NIPSCO, our primary focus is to safely deliver reliable energy services to our customers, and we have a relentless focus on keeping our customers, communities and employees safe in everything we do,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president. “We always look to add layers of protection wherever possible, and programs like these are exactly the kind we want to support in their pursuit of enhanced public safety.”
Information on the annual NIPSCO public safety grant opportunity is shared with communities throughout the company’s 32-county service area. A selection committee comprised of several NIPSCO departments reviews applications against a set of criteria and chooses grant recipients each year.
NIPSCO’s goal is to support important safety initiatives as well as consider geographical areas so as many communities as possible are assisted.
For more information visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.
Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years. As Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 820,000 natural gas and 470,000 electric customers across 32 counties.
