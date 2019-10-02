KENDALLVILLE – During October, or “Catober” as the Kendallville Public Library likes to call it, the felines are flocking to the Kendallville Public Library.
From Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Oct.18, the Humane Society of Noble County is sharing some of their cats and kittens for playtime at the library. They’ll be living in Room E on the library’s lower level.
The library hopes to have the cats and kittens available during library hours, but they will need break if they are tired from playing with visitors.
Library patrons with allergies to cats need not worry. The cats won’t be in the main part of the library; instead, they’ll enter and exit the library through the lower level.
Right now, HSNC is caring for around 200 cats and kittens. That’s why the library will hold an adoption event Oct. 18, with more details announced soon.
The library is collecting donations to help HSNC care for all of the animals it serves. The library will happily accept items for any animals, but here are some items that are needed specifically for cats:
• Frontline for cats (fipronil)
• Revolution for cats (selamectin)
• Litter (Non-clumping or clumping)
• Paté wet cat food
• Purina Kitten Chow (yellow bag)
• Purina Cat Chow (blue bag)
Want to do more to celebrate “Catober?” Kids in grades K-5 will be making a Sock Cat on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m.
Families can make houses for their own cats on Monday, Oct. 14, at 5:30 p.m. Call 343-2010 to register for either of these events.
