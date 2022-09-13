Albion church to serve chicken dinner
ALBION — Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 N. Orange St., will serve a High’s chicken dinner on Friday, Sept. 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The menu is a half chicken, green beans, roll, pie and drinks for $8 per person; either dine-in or carry-out.
Church having rummage sale
KENDALLVILLE — The Rosary Sodality of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will have a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, at the church, Oak and Diamond streets in Kendallville.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. A bag day sale of $2.50 per full paper grocery bag will take place Saturday.
LaGrange church to host pork chop dinner
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange United Methodist Church, 209 Spring St., will serve a pork chop dinner Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meals are $15 per person for adults and $8 per person for children.
Kraft workers to gather for reunion
KENDALLVILLE — Kraft retirees and co-workers are invited to the annual reunion on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kendallville Eagles Lodge, U.S. 6.
A potluck luncheon will be served. Guests are asked bring a dish to share; meat, drinks and table service will be provided.
Legion auxiliary planning holiday bazaar
KENDALLVILLE — American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary will present a Holiday Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors are welcome to register for the bazaar.
Craft booths are about 6 feet by 6 feet. Early registrations, before Sept. 30, are $20 per booth. Registrations received after Sept. 30 are $25 per booth. Tables and chairs are provided.
Checks may be made payable to American Legion Auxiliary and sent, along with name, address and need (yes or no) for electrical outlet to: Robin Ritchie, 306 Granada Drive, Kendallville IN 46755. Call Ritchie at 260-242-7838 for more information.
Lions planning breakfast for Cromwell Days
CROMWELL — The Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club will have its annual pancake and sausage breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 24, during the Cromwell Days Fall Festival. The breakfast will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. or until sold out for a freewill donation.
The location of the breakfast has been changed from previous years. This year’s breakfast has been moved to the Opera House Room, upstairs at Noble County Public Library-West in Cromwell. The library has elevator access to the second floor in addition to the stairs.
