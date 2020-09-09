WAWAKA — COVID-19 has dropped the hammer on many 2020 events, including major antique and vintage tractor shows.
Nelson LeCount of Wawaka was especially disappointed that the LaGrange tractor show was canceled because he was looking forward to the third gathering of Oliver 500 and 600 tractors.
To stave off that disappointment, he and his wife, Joy, decided to host their own mini tractor show Saturday at their farm, by invitation only, with a small group of fellow tractor collectors. John Deere, Minneapolis Moline, and Ford tractors joined the Oliver models in the exhibit line next to a corn field.
Seeing each tractor arrive and take its place in exhibit row seemed to lift everyone’s spirits.
The day’s activities included a flag raising ceremony with the national anthem, programs for men and women, corn hole and lawn games, and a tractor drive around the neighborhood. Gabe Norris provided musical entertainment for the hot dog roast in the evening.
Nelson LeCount is an Oliver enthusiast with a collection of 15 tractors, “running and in parts,” including some Oliver 500s, a small utility tractor. He was so fascinated by the tractor that he began a registry of Oliver 500s/600s, documenting owners, photographs and locations of these tractors around the world.
“The Oliver 500s and 600s were made by David Brown Company in Melham, England,” he said. “David Brown had a contract to ship Oliver 500s to Atlanta, Ga., for testing.”
The tractors were built in England in groups of 500. The first group was shipped March 10, 1960, through the St. Lawrence Seaway to Cleveland, Ohio.
“I didn’t see only one or two at shows for many years, until about four or five years ago,” he said.
LeCount said he found and bought his first Oliver 500 in Wapakoneta, Ohio. He met other enthusiasts along the way and gathered more information about the tractor and how to restore it.
LeCount’s retirement job is delivering RVs all over the United States and Canada, which gave him an excellent opportunity to scout out these tractors. He began keeping a registry of serial numbers on the tractors he located.
On a trip to Canada, LeCount met a company service representative for the David Brown Company in North America.
“He was an excellent source of information,” LeCount said. “I’ve met so many nice people while collecting these things.”
He found one of his tractors in California, 50 feet from the Pacific Ocean, and hauled it back to Indiana in a U-Haul trailer.
The Oliver 500s never really took off with American farmers. Less than 2,000 of these tractors were shipped to the United States.
“David Brown saw an opportunity to get into the U.S. market. American farmers weren’t ready for this import,” LeCount said. “It was a clumsy tractor for American farming.”
Restoration has its own set of problems. LeCount said the battery boxes and their location near the fenders cause massive corrosion from leaking acid. Finding undamaged fenders and battery boxes is rare, so these pieces have to be fabricated anew. LeCount found a machinist in Washington state who has reproduced the front grille.
Joy LeCount shared her own hobby of collecting antique and vintage buttons during a morning program, “Buttons A to Z.” Buttons were exhibited on cards, one for each letter.
She said she developed her interest in buttons fin childhood from her grandmother and mother. Buttons are made from many materials, bone, enamel, rubber, glass, gemstones, plastic, Bakelite, pearls, shells and metals, and come in many shapes. Most buttons have markings on the back that indicate their origin. Some buttons have moving parts as decorations.
LeCount is president of the Michigan Button Society, which had planned to host its 2020 expo at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. She said the group is hoping to have the event in 2021.
