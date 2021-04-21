KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Theater will present “Raise a Ruckus in the Springtime” on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m. in Cole Auditorium.
General admission tickets are $5 per person and will go on sale next week. The auditorium will be limited to 375 seats, half of its capacity, and masks are required for all patrons.
The box office will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for ticket sales, and one hour before show time on performance nights.
This fun, unique show will feature the favorite songs from the annual “Raise a Ruckus” show traditionally presented at the Kendallville Apple Festival, but adds new material and a new character. The audience will get a sneak peek at the hijinks of a “Ruckus” rehearsal.
“The cast will talk about how hard 2020 was when things were canceled,” said theater director Josh Ogle.
Ogle said the play is about doing a production of “Raise a Ruckus” and adds a new character, the Stage Manager. This cast is 30 members, a little larger than the typical “Ruckus” cast of 24.
“The stage manager has to figure out what to do for the opening of ‘Ruckus,’” Ogle said. “It’s also the last production for the seniors.”
The 51{sup}st{/sup} annual Senior Night tradition will follow the Saturday performance with the lighting of a theater ghost light in honor of the graduating performers. The ceremony has taken place every year, including 2020, since 1970.
A “ghost light” is an electric light that is left energized on the stage of a theater when it is unoccupied and would otherwise be completely dark. It typically consists of an exposed incandescent bulb, compact fluorescent lamp or LED bulb mounted in a wire cage on a portable light stand. It is usually placed near center stage.
“It honors the seniors. We talk to each one about their plans and share memories,” Ogle said. “The light represents the members made in four years of school. It really is a cool tradition.”
