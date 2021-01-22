Please read Philippians 1:12 – 18
I’ve always been known as a person who is very optimistic; I try to find the best out of every situation and try not to dwell on the drama and the hurt. I will admit, that there are times, that I fail to do this; but for the most part, I follow this as a life pattern. By being this way, not only do I keep myself from being caught up in the drama and the pain of everything has taken place; but I also get a chance to see solutions to problems that other people overlook because of the grief that they are going through.
In this particular passage, Paul is writing to the Philippian church while he is in prison. And as you read this particular passage, he came in from his experiences in captivity how he is able to present the gospel (sharing Christ) with his captors and their administration. In a sense, Paul has a “captive audience” as he preaches and teaches about the saving grace of Christ and how that Jesus is the son of God. And you need to understand this about Paul: at one point he was a religious leader known as a Pharisee who is well-educated and highly regarded prior to his conversion on the road to Damascus. Paul was very zealous about taking out the people who were following Christ because, at that time, he did not understand who Jesus was until that time where he met Jesus on the road to Damascus. That encounter changed everything for Paul and he became one of the greatest apostles of Jesus Christ. And the fact that he was in prison was due to the fact that he had become the very essence of the thing that he wants so fought against.
When Paul became a believer in Christ, Paul’s social identity also became his spiritual identity. And what Paul understand that time was of all of the various forms of persecution he would receive from his former followers, the religious order of that day, and his new followers that were believers in Christ. In the same way that Paul had set out to destroy that movement (and Paul literally had people put to death because of that faith in Christ); that he too was placed at the same fate that he wants imposed on others for serving Christ. Yet, Paul was not better but used every moment that he could proclaim Christ as the son of God and as the savior of the world that was promised back in the Old Testament. Paul went through beatings, shipwrecks, stoning, rejection and a host of other physical and mental abuses and yet never complained once about it every opportunity to be able to share Christ even to those people who were inflicting the pain. Kind of reminds you what Christ was doing when he got crucified and how he offered prayers for those very people were crucifying him.
Let us now fast-forward to today: how can we use every opportunity to glorify Christ to share Christ with others; even those very people who are abusing us? How many of us can honestly say that in the mist of our sufferings that we try to glorify Jesus in our lives? Too many times, we are consumed with our own grief in our own sufferings to think of anything else but ourselves. Sometimes even long for the ability to point planes toward someone for the cause of our suffering or we use the same individuals to justify our reaction to said sufferings. Is not how Christ wants us to behave or respond. We are called to glorify God in all aspects of our lives: not just during the good times when things are going our way; but also the hard times when things look bleak and that we are going through a very traumatic circumstances. It’s easy to be happy when everything else is going well, but can we find joy in the mist of suffering Russian Mark are we able to see how our sufferings can help make us stronger for far greater things down the road? Do we have the foresight to be able to take each struggle and to use it as a learning opportunity for ourselves or others who are watching our lives and our impact as an example of how to address their issues?
Because of my role as a pastor, a mentor, someone who works in the mental health field, being a father/husband’s/grandfather, being a friend, I know that people are looking at me for directions, for advice, for the ability to find a way to make it through the struggles and the trials that life offers. So, like Paul, I tried to advance the gospel and all that I do and say in the hopes that at least one person will be drawn closer to God and their relationship with Jesus Christ through my example. If people see that when I am weak I lean on God, they know that’s right find my strength. If they know that I am broken and I rest in Christ, they know that’s where they can find peace. If they know that I’m afraid and I allow the Holy Spirit to give me the inner strength and the fortitude that I need to persevere by standing on the Scriptures, been submersed in prayer, and actively fellowshipping with those people who will support me in my faith, maybe they too will seek to do the same.
I encourage each one of us to review this passage over and over again to be able to see how our struggles and lead us towards a more intimate relationship with God and give us opportunities to advance the gospel; meaning bringing Jesus to others who we would never have opportunity before the struggles and trials that we face.
Ponder about your current circumstances and ask yourselves, “How can I show others that Jesus is real to me in a way that they will not only see, but believe?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.