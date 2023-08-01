Shipshewana featured in historical program
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Historical Society will meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the lounge at the LaGrange First United Methodist Church in LaGrange. Everyone is welcome.
The program will feature some of the prominent people of Shipshewana and those who shaped Shipshewana into what it is today. For more information, call Bryan McCoy at 350-8561.
Hopewell church to serve ice cream social
AVILLA — Hopewell Church is having its annual ice cream social on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the church, 7355 East Hopewell Road, at the corner of C.R. 700E and Hopewell Road near Avilla.
The menu will include homemade ice cream in two flavors, vanilla and orange-pineapple, along with pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans. The desserts, besides the ice cream, include cookies, cakes, and pies of all kinds.
The ice cream social is a freewill donation event. The proceeds from the social will be used to support those in need within the community.
Faith UMC plan carryout ice cream social
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church, 411 E Harding St., will have a homemade ice cream and dessert carryout, on Saturday, Aug. 12, from p.m. to 5 p.m.
Vanilla ice cream in quarts will be available for $6. Texas sheet cake bars and gluten free brownies are $1 each. Customers should enter the church through Door E on the east side of the church.
Noble foundation unveils new office
LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County has invited the public to an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its new office, 103 W. 3rd St., Ligonier. The building once housed the former city hall and fire station.
The foundation is celebrating its 32nd anniversary as it relocates to its new headquarters. For more information, call 894-3336 or go to: CFNoble.org.
