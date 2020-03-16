Tourism bureau compiling local calendar of area events
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Tourism Bureau is compiling the calendar of events for inclusion in the Steuben County Visitors Guide and on the bureau’s website, lakes101.org.
Organizations hosting an event in 2020 are asked to e-mail Janet Hartsuff at janet@lakes101.org with the details.
Include the name of the event, location, date, time, a short description and a contact name and phone number. The deadline for inclusion in the calendars is March 28.
Young at Heart called off for this month
ORLAND — The Young At Heart Senior Citizens group will not meet Wednesday.
The group meets at Orland Congregational Church, 9315 W. S.R. 120, Orland, noon on the third Wednesday of the month.
