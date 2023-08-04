KENDALLVILLE — Community programs and a variety of classes to develop new skills are on the August schedule at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
An author talk and book discussion, a countywide talent show and a kayaking experience highlight the community events on the schedule. Events include:
“Her Words, My Voice” — Aug 3, 10 and 17, 6:30 p.m. Join Heidi Ramer, author of “Her Words, My Voice,” in a small-group, intimate discussion after reading the book with time for questions, dialogue, and the sharing of stories.
“So You Think You’ve Got Talent?” — Aug 19, 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person for adults; $5 per person for students. See some of the region’s most talented artists perform and perhaps win prizes.
Learn to Kayak — Aug. 23, 5 p.m. Cap off lake season with some new kayak skills after taking this class. With collaboration from Kendallville Parks and Recreation and Cole Family YMCA, join Andi with the CLC as she teaches safety and basic skills on land and in water. End the class with fun kayaking games and go home with your own dry bag.
Culinary Arts
All about Air Fryers: Aug. 8, 5 p.m., $35. Air fryers are quick, easy to use and compact, and a healthier option for cooking. Join Sabrina and learn how to make a meal in the air fryer to take home.
Salad Dressing Class: Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m., $15. Learn how to make your own salad dressings at home. Joan teaches you about the base ingredients and add-ins for different types of salad dressings. You’ll go home with some samples and a carafe of your favorite.
Cooking “Green” with an Instapot!: Aug. 24, 2:30 p.m., $30. In this class, you will receive your own personal Instapot along with a prepared meal for dinner that night. The recipe will use fresh vegetables grown on-site at the community garden.
Sewing Arts
Sewing 101-Sleeveless Top: Aug 17, 24 and 31, 6 p.m., $25. In this beginners sewing class with Shirley, you will have your own Simplicity Easy Top Pattern. You will learn to use the pattern to trace your project, cut it out and put it together using the sewing machine.
Coaster Sewing Class: Aug. 29 and Sept. 6, 6 p.m., $15. In this coasters class, you will learn how to make four coasters out of fabricto use for wine glasses, coffee mugs or gifts.
The Pottery
Hanging Ceramic Planters: Aug. 3, 13 and 17, 5 p.m., $30. In this intermediate three-part course, learn how to throw a form on the pottery wheel, then hand build it into a matching set of two hanging planters with Aleah. You will use slab building techniques, adding different textures and shapes, and glaze your pieces in the third class. Pieces will be ready for pick up in 1-2 weeks after class.
Soda & Reduction Pottery: Aug. 12, 19 and 26, 9 a.m., $80. This class will focus on making various pottery forms intended to be fired in the newly constructed high fire soda and reduction kilns. Participants will learn how to glaze and prepare pottery for soda and reduction firings, as well as learn how to load and fire the kiln. The course will consist of demonstrations and open studio work time for participants.
Sip & Spin: Aug. 18, 6 p.m., $25. Cooper will be teaching the basics for throwing on a potter’s wheel. Bring Your Own Bottle of beer or wine for those who are older than 21. Your piece will be ready for pick up 1-2 weeks after the workshop.
Ceramic Fish Sculpture: Aug. 21, 5 p.m., $30, with Peggy Tassler of SOZO Art Gallery. Like the recent Bird Sculpture, this two-part class continues with hand sculpting of a fish, Start with a pinch pot, add texture, and decorate it with different fins, tails, and scales. Glaze it in the second class.
Performing Arts
5 Weeks-Beginning Guitar: Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Sept. 11, 5 p.m., $35. This class is designed for both the beginner as well as those who have played guitar for a while. Emphasis is on learning guitar skills through playing music of the students’ choice.
5 Weeks-Beginning Guitar 2.0: Aug 7, 14, 21, 28 and Sept 11, 6:15 p.m., $35. Beginner Guitar 2.0 is for those students who have taken a beginner guitar class, but are not quite experienced enough for an Intermediate Course.
Open Mic Night: Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $10. The goal is to allow local amateur musicians a consistent and safe place to perform, and a space for the community to be entertained.
Fine arts
3 Weeks-Beginner Stained Glass: Aug 16, 23 and 30. 5 p.m., $65. Glass artist Karen Stephenson will demonstrate and helps you create a beginner piece using stained glass. There will be multiple patterns to choose from and glass of all colors. No prior experience is necessary. If you want to make something specific, such as a sailboat, owl or bass fish, contact the CLC to request the pattern before the first session.
For more information, go to thecommunitylearningcenter.org.
