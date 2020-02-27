With the onset of Lent, Friday night fish fries are starting to pop up all over the area. Beer-battered fish, shrimp and onion rings will be on many menus. But why do we use beer specifically for these types of fried foods? Beer-battered chicken or fried steaks never seem to be used. The reason is the science of frying foods.
What makes beer such a great liquid to use in this style of batter is due to three components — carbon dioxide, foaming agents and alcohol. Each of these bring a different property that aids in the frying of more delicate proteins and vegetables like white and flaky fish, shrimp and onions.
First, beer is a liquid that has a saturated amount of CO2. Gases are able to be stabilized within colder liquids, where solids need heat to dissolve into liquids. Similarly, think of how fast CO2 escapes from a 2-liter pop bottle when it is warm on the table, versus being cold out of your refrigerator. Adding beer to the batter mix, when the batter hits the hot oil, the CO2 bursts out of the batter, helping to expand the batter and giving a lighter, lacy, crisp texture to the fish coating.
The second assist CO2 provides is the acidity it brings to the batter. Glutens do not form well in an acidic environment, most readily forming in a pH of 5 to 6. Carbonated beverages have a pH of 4 and can be even lower when other acidic ingredients are added. The limiting of gluten production helps make the batter lighter, not allowing it to be too tough.
The foaming agents in the beer are types of proteins that naturally occur in beer. These are the same proteins that give your beer a great head when poured properly into a clean glass. That head structurally bond pockets of gases, which in the case of a beer, allows aromatic compounds to be retained, making your beer taste better. In the case of frying, this foam creates a type of thermal insulation. Dropping the battered fish into the hot oil, the foam absorbs the heat quickly, yet keeps the delicate fish cooler, preventing it from overcooking.
Alcohol helps moderate the temperature of the fish as well. Where water evaporates at 212 degrees, alcohol evaporates at 172 degrees. This lower temperature keeps the internal temperature down, again, helping to prevent over cooking.
Lighter beers like lagers and American adjunct make for better beer batters. One beer I’ve found that is great for use in beer batters is Bud Light Lime. Not only does the lime flavor aid in flavoring the batter with a light citrus note, the lime as provides a little extra dose of acidity, helping make the fried batter light and lacy.
Here’s a simple recipe to make fried fish for yourself at home.
Beer battered fish
Vegetable oil (for frying, peanut oil works extremely well)
1 12-ounce bottle or can of beer
1 teaspoon soy sauce
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1½ cups plus ½ cup self-rising flour
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
4 4-ounce pieces of cod, walleye, haddock or similar fish.
Heat oil to 325. Whisk beer, soy sauce, cayenne and 1½ cups of flour in a large bowl until no lumps remain; season with salt and pepper. Place the remaining ½ cup of flour in a shallow bowl. Season the fish with salt and pepper and dredge lightly in flour.
Dip the floured fish into the batter, letting excess batter drip back into the bowl. Carefully lower the fish into the oil and fry until the fish is cooked through and the batter is golden brown and crisp, about 8-10 minutes. Transfer fish to a paper towel lined tray or plate to drain, season with salt.
