2019 Lions officers

The 2019 Kendallville Lions Club officers are, front, from left, vice president Becca Lamon, president Steve Kramer and secretary Robert Farmer. In the back, from left, are Harold Sollenberger, Bob Krueckeberg, treasurer, Jim haddock, 2nd vice president, Ken Lash, Dave Young and past president Rich Anderson.

 PHOTO CONTRIBUTED

