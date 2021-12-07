KENDALLVILLE — Adults and kids are encouraged to curl up with a good book from the Kendallville Public library during the cold winter months.
The Winter Reading program is open through Jan. 31 at both library branches in Kendallville and Rome City.
Adults are invited to participate in “A Latte Winter Reading.” Stop by the library and get a bookmark to color in mugs for reading time minutes. Once complete, return bookmarks to the library to receive a prize and be entered into the grand prize drawing.
Other programs on the December schedule are:
Cortex Project – Embroidery Hoop
Dec. 1-18, both branches: Stop in the cortex to make an embroidery hoop while supplies last.
Bingo
Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m., Limberlost Branch.
Play for books and prizes. Register at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 260-343-2010.
Yoga with Brittany
Mondays, Dec. 13 and 27, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
This event will be held in person, so register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. To access Brittany’s Yoga classes On Demand, go to https://bit.ly/KPLYogaOnDemand for a variety of different levels of Yoga to work through on an individual schedule.
Barre with Brittany
Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
This event will be held in person, so register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Cookie Decorating
Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Stop in and decorate cookies with Grace and Leah. Registration is required.
Euchre Tournament
Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center.
Sign up in a pair or the library will find you a partner. Registration is required.
Scrapbooking
Friday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m., Community Learning Center.
Join us each month to make a page for a scrapbook. The library will provide the supplies.
All Ages Holiday Party
Monday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Join us for crafts, snacks, prizes and fun!
Cricut Leather Earrings
Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Learn to make leather earrings on the Cricut. Registration is requested.
Matt’s Book Club: “The Christmas Bookshop” by Jenny Colgan
Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center.
The Kendallville Public Library is teaming up with the Community Learning Center for Matt’s Book Club! Pick up a copy at KPL or the CLC and start reading to be ready for the discussion at the CLC.
Bingo
Friday Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join us for fun and prizes! Register at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or 260-343-2010.
Candy Cane Mason Jar
Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Paint a mason jar to look like a candy cane. Registration is required.
Blood Drive
Tuesday Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Snowman Painting
Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Paint a step-by-step snowman with Madison. Register at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
New Year’s Karaoke – A Day Early
Thursday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Sing and celebrate New Year’s Eve a day early. Sign up at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
