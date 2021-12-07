KPL logo

KENDALLVILLE — Adults and kids are encouraged to curl up with a good book from the Kendallville Public library during the cold winter months.

The Winter Reading program is open through Jan. 31 at both library branches in Kendallville and Rome City.

Adults are invited to participate in “A Latte Winter Reading.” Stop by the library and get a bookmark to color in mugs for reading time minutes. Once complete, return bookmarks to the library to receive a prize and be entered into the grand prize drawing.

Other programs on the December schedule are:

Cortex Project – Embroidery Hoop

Dec. 1-18, both branches: Stop in the cortex to make an embroidery hoop while supplies last.

Bingo

Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m., Limberlost Branch.

Play for books and prizes. Register at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 260-343-2010.

Yoga with Brittany

Mondays, Dec. 13 and 27, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

This event will be held in person, so register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. To access Brittany’s Yoga classes On Demand, go to https://bit.ly/KPLYogaOnDemand for a variety of different levels of Yoga to work through on an individual schedule.

Barre with Brittany

Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

This event will be held in person, so register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.

Cookie Decorating

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Stop in and decorate cookies with Grace and Leah. Registration is required.

Euchre Tournament

Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center.

Sign up in a pair or the library will find you a partner. Registration is required.

Scrapbooking

Friday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m., Community Learning Center.

Join us each month to make a page for a scrapbook. The library will provide the supplies.

All Ages Holiday Party

Monday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.

Join us for crafts, snacks, prizes and fun!

Cricut Leather Earrings

Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Learn to make leather earrings on the Cricut. Registration is requested.

Matt’s Book Club: “The Christmas Bookshop” by Jenny Colgan

Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center.

The Kendallville Public Library is teaming up with the Community Learning Center for Matt’s Book Club! Pick up a copy at KPL or the CLC and start reading to be ready for the discussion at the CLC.

Bingo

Friday Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Join us for fun and prizes! Register at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or 260-343-2010.

Candy Cane Mason Jar

Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Paint a mason jar to look like a candy cane. Registration is required.

Blood Drive

Tuesday Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.

Snowman Painting

Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Paint a step-by-step snowman with Madison. Register at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.

New Year’s Karaoke – A Day Early

Thursday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library

Sing and celebrate New Year’s Eve a day early. Sign up at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.