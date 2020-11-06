Feast at Holy Family supports clergy
ANGOLA — Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., will host a carry-out feast on Nov. 21, 5-7 p.m.
Chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and a surprise dessert will be provided by pre-order only. A suggested donation of $10 will go to the Growing in Grace Fund. The fund’s purpose is to help support clergy at Holy Family.
All meal reservations must be made by Nov. 14. On the church’s Facebook page, click the ticket link to reserve dinners, or send a message to holyfamilyangola.com with name and number of dinners requested.
Donations can be made by cash or check to Holy Family at 909 S. Darling St. Angola, IN 46703 or to pay with a credit card, follow the Tithe.ly link on the church website and select “Holy Family Feast” from the drop down menu.
Book tells Christmas
story in new way
“The Spider Who Saved Christmas” has been released for the holiday season. “Proving that Spiders are not just for Halloween, it has topped multiple retail charts and landed in the top 10 on the New York Times Best Seller List in its debut, among titles by notables Natalie Portman and LeBron James,” says promotional material. It also debuted on several retail charts, including No. 15 overall bestseller at Amazon and No. 22 overall bestseller at Barnes & Noble The title was released on Oct. 15 by Sophia Press.
“The Spider Who Saved Christmas” features the animated literary presentation of an ancient tale surrounding the Christmas Story, which unveils the origin of tinsel.
