LIGONIER — P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County once again volunteered their time for bell ringing for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles. The group members love this event as it is one more way to give back to the community.
Throughout the day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. P.U.L.S.E. members rang the bell in all parts of the county: central, east, and west. Throughout the long day, P.U.L.S.E. raised more than $1,500 for the Salvation Army, an exciting number for the group.
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County, which stands for Philanthropists Utilizing Lifelong Service and Education, is a youth philanthropy organization that is based in Noble County. During their meetings and service projects the 17 members, made up of East Noble, Central Noble, and West Noble students, work to broaden not only their education in philanthropy but that of all youth in the area.
This is possible through the group’s hard work in service projects such as Little Phil, Kid City, or the Senior Citizen Prom, and granting funds to many other non-profits and schools.
For information, contact P.U.L.S.E. at the Community Foundation of Noble County at 260-894-3335.
