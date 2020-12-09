COLDWATER, Mich. — Tibbits Opera House volunteers play an instrumental role, even this year, including the recent auction.
For her dedication to the historic theater, working on the auction and a variety of positions, Tibbits named Stacy Gilbert of Angola as its October volunteer of the month.
Since Gilbert retired three years ago, she began volunteering at Tibbits for events and behind the scenes. She has continuously ushered, tended bar and worked in the gift shop during performances. She also assisted with Arts Alive’s holiday event last year.
She has helped with letter and program folding in the office, gathered auction donations, attended basket-making and auction pick-up nights and has worked the night of the big event, filling in where needed.
“My favorite volunteer position so far has been as an usher. I love seeing how much others enjoy the plays,” Gilbert said. “There are so many aspects to running the theater that theater attendees don’t realize. It has been fun learning some of them through volunteering.”
Gilbert recently celebrated her 38th anniversary with her husband George. They raised two daughters and have always been part of the Angola community.
Prior to her retirement, Gilbert spent 15 years as a secretary at Angola High School. She said she loved the interaction with the students and staff. The last few years she helped lead the drama club. She worked alongside students and staff on the school productions, which she says, “was definitely the highlight of my time there.”
An avid scrapbooker and card-maker, Gilbert has recently taken up sandblast art — something entirely new that has stretched her artistic boundaries.
Even though her creative interests are varied, she says that her favorite thing to do is travel to spend time with her three young grandchildren: Annie, Kellyn and Meyer.
“They are stuck with a grandma that sings and teaches them songs from musicals,” said Gilbert, laughing. “So far they love it! I can’t wait to take them to their first live musical theatre — maybe at Tibbits?”
The Volunteer of the Month is chosen by Tibbits staff. Selection is based on the hours and service, as well as leadership, special skills or expertise shared. Criteria may be project specific or general support and volunteerism. In recognition of this award, Gilbert received a $25 Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce debit card.
“Stacy gathered donations for our auction from Angola area businesses, which helps the theater increase its outreach beyond Branch County,” said volunteer coordinator Tirsha Odisher. “She also helped with the logistics of having a new format for the auction this year when we had to implement changes due to COVID. We can always count on her and appreciate her willingness to happily volunteer in a variety of areas.”
Tibbits is always looking for more volunteers for ushering, working the gift shop or concessions area, doing general office help, sorting archival materials, planting flowers, decorating the theater, and much more, said a news release from Tibbits.
Those interested in volunteering should contact Odisher at Tibbits at 517-278-6029 or boxoffice@Tibbits.org. To learn more about Tibbits, go to Tibbits.org.
