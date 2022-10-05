Adult piano lessons begin today
KENDALLVILLE — Celeste Gates will begin an eight-week course of piano lessons for adults today from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Classes will meet on Wednesday’s from 2p.m. to 3 p.m. through Nov. 23. Each student will receive a music book. Go to www.thecommunitylearning center.org and click on the events button for more information.
“Power of the Purse’ donations due Friday
KENDALLVILLE —One month to go before Crossroads United Way hosts the annual Power of the Purse! The event will be happening on the second floor of the Community Learning Center, 401 E Diamond St., on Nov. 3.
Donors may bring their purse package donations to the Crossroads United Way office, located on the third floor of the Community Learning Center in Room 312 before Friday, or make arrangements with Denise Landers by emailing her at landersd@crossroadsuw.org or calling 260-993-2179.
“Power of the Purse” tickets are on sale for $30 each and can be purchased by visiting https://www.crossroadsuw.org/events or calling 574-295-1650.
Square dance to benefit wellness, internship
KENDALLVILLE — Activate Noble County is hosting a square dance Friday to support its intern position and to maintain community health and wellness initiatives throughout the year.
The event will take place at the Community Learning Center, 401 E Diamond St. The dance will be 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a cash-only bar. Tickets are $15 and can be found at http://coleymca.net/news-events-jobs.php, at the YMCA, or at the door before the dance. No square-dancing experience is required. Snacks will be provided! Check Activate Noble County’s Facebook page to learn more.
Activate Noble County is a not-for-profit dedicated to encouraging and educating Noble County about healthy lifestyle changes regarding exercise and healthy eating.
Legion post to host Friday event
AVILLA — American Legion Post 240, 205 Ley St., will have crab races Friday at 7 p.m. The kitchen will be open for dinner. The event is open to the public but players for the races must be age 21.
Tickets still available for humane society gala
ROME CITY — Tickets for the first annual “Pawparazzi” Gala to benefit animals are on sale now. The gala will be held Friday, Oct. 14, at Sylvan Cellars Event Center, sponsored by Burnworth-Zollars Auto Group.
Tickets are $50 per person and includes food, drinks, live music, raffles and a live auction. Tickets may be purchased through the QR code on the event flyer or by visiting the Humane Society of Noble County’s website until Oct. 13.
