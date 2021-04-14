FORT WAYNE — Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana will hold Ribbon Walk on Saturday, May 8. The fundraising walk will be a hybrid event. Join the event at Cancer Services or follow your own path by taking a walk in your neighborhood.
Cancer Services invites the community to help raise $80,000. The money raised will help more than 5,000 people in Northeast Indiana who are fighting cancer.
There are three ways to participate: 1) Register, raise money, and walk, 2) Make a donation or 3) Become a sponsor. Many participants walk and donate in honor of a loved one.
Register or donate online at https://give.cancer-services.org/RibbonWalk2021. Walkers who register and raise $35 or more receive a commemorative t-shirt. Here are the details:
What: Ribbon Walk 2021
When: 9 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021
Where: Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Dr., Fort Wayne IN 46825 (or follow your own path)
Register: https://give.cancer-services.org/RibbonWalk2021
Details: Face masks and social distancing are required.
Sponsors for Ribbon Walk are: Fort Wayne Medical Oncology & Hematology, Fred Toenges Footwear, UPS Foundation, Master Spas, Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union, Partners 1st Federal Credit Union, Dignity Memorial, Brotherhood Mutual Insurance, Rothberg Law Firm, Ortho Northeast, Radiation Oncology Associates, Merck, Parco Inc., P.E.T. Fusion Imaging, Hires Automotive Center, Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne, Wayne Pipe & Supply, Bulldog Consulting Services, Sold By The Gold, Allen Business Machines, Allstar Communications, and M-D Choice Medical Supply.
Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information and compassionate assistance. Last year, more than 4,000 local people with cancer and their families received practical resources and emotional support.
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana serves people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.
For more information, visit www.cancer-services.org or call toll free at (866) 484-9560.
