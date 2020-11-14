Carlin Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — The following students were listed on the first quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 school year.
Third grade
A-B: Gissell Cruz Lozano, Immanuel Heller, Jack Grace, Brooke Mansfield, Addie Osborn, Rhilynn Zerns
Fourth grade
All A’s: Kira Baker, Vanessa Gomez-Plascencia, Rieken Keaton, Oliver Osborn, Christopher Perez-Cardona, Natalie Stanley
A-B: Jacoby Bates, Trinity Bond, Giovanni Carranza, Griffin Cope, Kylee Ferguson, Natalie Fisher, Nikole Huff, Wyatt Huff, Caitlynn Jefferson, Hunter Kohli, Keilynn Leaman, Vianey Luna, Jalynn Quaderer
Fifth grade
All A’s: Shaheer Ahmad Kazi, Lucia Yagodinski
A-B: Achilles Aspy, Jace Carroll, Lakyn Duke, Brayden Fett, Kayden Gibson, Hazelyn Kelly, Tony Lucio, Brianna Ramirez Nieves, Anahy Reyes, Logan Pugh, Eliza Walker, Everett Whitsett
