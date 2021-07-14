KENDALLVILLE — A magician, dancers, singers, instrumentalists and a comedian are among the contestants for the 2021 “Noble County’s Got Talent” show Thursday at 7 p.m. in the grandstand at the Noble County Fair. Admission is $5 per person.
Chet Smith of Albion will be master of ceremonies for the evening. Smith has emceed multiple events, including the Miss Noble County Pageant and the Chain O’ Lakes Festival parade. Josh Ogle, theater director at East Noble High School, is the show’s producer.
Judges include Chris Spalding of the Fort Wayne Ballroom Company and Jen Netting, who has directed productions for Gaslight Playhouse and worked with multiple Fort Wayne area theater organizations.
Cash prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place will be awarded by the judges.
Payton Pfeiffer and Mackenzie Willett, who won the very first “Noble County’s Got Talent” contest in 2019, will reprise their award-winning performance of “Traveling Soldier” by The Chicks.
The show will happen rain or shine because the grandstand and the stage are covered. The show will be delayed if lightning is in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.