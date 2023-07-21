Church rummage sale is today, Saturday
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church will hold a rummage sale Friday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall of the church, 411 Harding St.
LaGrange band wraps season with final concert
LAGRANGE —The LaGrange Community Band will perform its final concert of the season Saturday at 7 p.m. at the gazebo, LaGrange County Courthouse.
Free concert features Joe Justice
KENDALLVILLE — The City of Kendallville and Historic Downtown Kendallville will present a free concert, “Joe Justice Live,” on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Kendallville Pocket Park, Rush and Main streets. Food trucks will also be on site during the concert.
Housing authority to meet
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Housing Authority will meet Wednesday, July 26, at 3 p.m. in the Van Wagner Room at Lamplighter Apartments, 240 Angling Road.
