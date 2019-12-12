KENDALLVILLE — Tickets are still available for Gaslight Playhouse’s “Holiday Spectacular” this weekend at Faith United Methodist Church, 411 Harding St.
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Community singers will present a variety of Christmas music.
Traditional selections include “Silver Bells, “O Holy Night” and “Silent Night.” Contemporary songs include “Mary, Did You Know,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “The 12 Days of Christmas.”
“The goal for the program is to get people in the holiday spirit,” director Joyce Smith said.
Betsy Ley serves as assistant director and Donna Mansfield is the musical director. Cast members are Eric Beck, Joshua Calhoun, Andrew Canaveral, Jack Christian, Shandra Drake, Renee Engle, Andy Farmer, Korynn Freels, Grace Hale, Heather Johnson, Betsy Ley, Kavin Ley, Jen Nettings, Ashley Neace, Josh Ogle, Abbey Walkup and BreAnn Weeks.
Tickets are $5 per person, either online at www.gaslightplayhouse75.com or at the door.
Gaslight Playhouse Inc. is a non-profit community theater organization that seeks to provide a variety of high-quality live theater productions, provide hands-on learning for all aspects of theater production and management, and offer educational experiences for youth and adults in all aspects of theater.
Gaslight Playhouse will present its Noble Awards for 2019 on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Learning Center. A dessert buffet will be served free of charge, but reservations are required for seating. Go online to www.gaslightplayhouse75.com to sign up before Dec. 31 to attend.
