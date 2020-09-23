A virtual learning series is scheduled in celebration of Active Aging Week by Purdue Extension.
The program will be live via a zoom link on Thursdays in October. The dates are set for Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 9:30 a.m.
Registrants will can watch live learning sessions which include topics significant to active aging and the focus areas of nutrition, health, family, and money.
They are:
• Oct. 8 — Nutrition and Active Aging — Identify various “super foods” that when combined with a balanced diet have shown to make a difference in the health of the aging population.
• Oct. 15 — Staying Connected and Active Aging — Older adults who have close social connections not only live longer and fuller lives, but also cope better with physical health conditions and experience less depression. Learn some steps you can take to prevent loneliness and stay connected.
• Oct. 22 — Physical Activity and Active Aging — As we age, bone density and muscle tone decline, which can impact both physical and mental health. Learn how physical activity can help with the aging process.
• Oct. 29 — Avoiding Scams — Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information and Americans 62 years old and older are prime targets.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/2ZiNy3J. An email address is required. Once registered, participants will receive an e-mail confirmation with the zoom link for the session selected the Monday prior to the scheduled learning session.
Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences provides education to people of all ages in Indiana’s 92 counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.