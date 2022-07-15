Manchester University student Ana Wahll of LaGrange is an Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) Scholarship recipient. This competitive scholarship awards $500 to students who are current members of Aspiring Educators, interested in careers in education, active in their local chapter and committed to the foundations the Aspiring Educators program.
Wahll is one of only four students in the state who received an ISTA scholarship. An awards banquet to honor recipients was held on June 9 in Indianapolis.
A chemistry major, Wahll is the Manchester Aspiring Educators president.
Hunter Reed of Columbia City graduated cum laude on May 7 from the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. He received a bachelor of science degree in economics and a bachelor of science degree in finance. Reed was among 790 graduates who earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate’s degrees for the 2021022 academic year.
